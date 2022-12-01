Sarah F. Osborne, 71, went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a house fire. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Sarah was born on December 9, 1950 in Oneida, KY to the late Carr and Naomi (Murray) Fields. On April 27, 1968, Sarah married Hubert Osborne and became a devoted wife. She went on to graduate from Owsley County High School and become a loving mother of 3 girls: Belinda, Teresa Rena, and Rebecca Lyn. Sarah had an immense passion for genealogy. Sarah was a long time resident of Newport, Kentucky at the time of her death.
Sarah was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a very strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. As they grew up, Sarah was always there for her children and were their biggest supporters. She was so proud that her oldest became a special education teacher and her youngest a doctor. Sarah was a woman of strong faith and she instilled in her children the importance of family, hard work, and doing what is right.
Sarah was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother William Henry Fields, her sisters Oca Fields and Kathleen Fields, and her eldest daughter Belinda Osborne Adams.
Sarah is survived by her loving husband of 54 years; daughters Teresa Osborne and Rebecca (Bradley) Lewis; grandsons Aaron Bradley Lewis and William Henry Osborne Lewis; sisters Audrey (Dale) Farmer, Myrtle (Charles) Napier, and Grace (Herschel) McIntosh, and special sister Opal (Terry) Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial will follow at the Cradle Bowl Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
