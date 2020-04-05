Sarah H. White, age 82 of Connersville, Indiana departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Reid Health of Richmond, Indiana. She was born on Friday, October 15, 1937 in Vine, Kentucky to Seymour B. and Ola Ward Hopper.
She loved quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida and will be remembered for her large heart and smile.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Mary Ann (Roger) Yoakum of Wildwood, Florida, Don (Lisa) White of Ottumwa, Iowa, David White, I of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida and Connie (John) Sweney of Connersville, Indiana, her grandchildren: Cody Yoakum, Jennifer (Ashley) Neiford, Roger Yoakum, Jr., Katy (Deck) Dodge, David (Brittney) White, II, Stephanie White, Timothy White, John Sweney, Jr., and Justin (Eleana) Sweney, her great grandchildren: Gavin (Emma) Neiford, Ashlyn Neiford, Jeremy Dodge, Sarah Dodge, Allison White, Carson White, Ella White, Destiny Sweney and Gabriella Sweney, her great great grandchildren: Maisyn Neiford and Beckham Neiford, her sister: Anna Harper of Lexington, Kentucky, her brother: Richard (Sue) Hopper of Connersville, Indiana and a host of cousins, other loved ones and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Seymour and Ola Hopper and her husband Milton F. White.
Funeral Services, Visitation and burial will all be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
