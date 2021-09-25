Saul Jones, age 64 departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Unit. He was born Thursday, December 6, 1956 in Manchester to Bill Jones, Jr. and Hazel Spurlock Rednour. He graduated from the Clay County High School in 1975 and Cumberland College. He was a school teacher at the Clay County Middle School and was the football coach for several elementary schools as well as Clay County Middle School and assistant coach for Clay County High School.
He leaves to mourn his passing his identical twin brother: Paul Jones and his wife Cathy of London and his brothers: Bill Jones of Manchester and Mike Jones and his wife Swann of Harlan as well as his step-father: Earl Rednour of London, several nieces and nephews as well as former students and ballplayers he coached for many years. He is the only elementary school coach to coach two teams at the same time that went on to play each other in the Spider Therman Bowl for the county championship, Horse Creek Elementary and Manchester Elementary.
He is preceded in death by his father: Bill Jones, Jr., his mother: Hazel Rednour, his brother: Vernon Jones and his sister-in-law: Shirley Jones.
A memorial service for Saul Jones will be conducted on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Doug Lawson will be presiding. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday evening after 5 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
