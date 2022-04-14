Savannah Hawk, 22, of Columbus, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, OH.
Savannah was born in Columbus, OH on April 12, 1999, the daughter of Andrew Martin Hawk and Linda Hinkle.
She is survived by her father, Andrew Martin Hawk,and mother and stepfather, Linda Hinkle and Paul Martin, all of Columbus, OH; her grandparents: Priscilla Hinkle, Donald Hinkle, and Barb Hill; her brothers: Andrew Hawk, Jr. of Grave City, OH, James Moore of Columbus, OH, and Eugene Moore of Columbus, OH; and her godmother, Ella Lowe.
Savannah is also survived by her niece and nephews: Abaleigh Hawk, A.J. Hawk, Wyatt Hawk, Lelan Hawk; aunts and uncles: Melissa Olscaa, Miki Hinkle, Gail Hawk, Donald Hinkle and Roger Hinkle; and cousins: Ray Perez, Melissa Perez, Gabriel Olscaa, Makayla Hinkle, Marcus Hinkle, Myla Hinkle, Lena Hawk, and Paige Kidwell.
Services were held on Tuesday, April 12th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Sams Cemetery on Hector Road in Manchester, KY.
