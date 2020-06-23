On Friday, Save the Children distributed critical supplies and educational materials to more than 300 Clay County area families amid the COVID-19 crisis. The distribution event at Clay County Middle School provided children and their families essential hygiene items – including soap, washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste – shelf-stable food and books to help support continued learning and development this summer.
“Save the Children is concerned that wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest – and longest-lasting – impacts coronavirus has on kids in eastern Kentucky and across America,” said Alissa Taylor, Save the Children’s state director for Kentucky programs. “As summer 2020 shapes up to be the longest and perhaps most detrimental summer of children’s lives, Save the Children is committed to ensure that kids’ bellies remain full and they continue to learn, despite the challenges coronavirus presents. We are so proud to help our neighbors and children across Clay County.”
Since coronavirus shuttered schools in eastern Kentucky and across the U.S., Save the Children has been distributing learning resources and books to children in more than 200 of America’s most impoverished communities – including kids from nearly 70 schools across Kentucky – and has been partnering with schools in communities to prepare and deliver meals to children who rely on free or reduced price breakfast and lunch. In eastern Kentucky, Save the Children’s support to children and families in need has been strengthened by the efforts of Senate President Robert Stivers.
“This distribution event for Clay County area families would not have been possible without the help of Senator Robert Stivers,” Taylor said. “He continues to provide support to the coronavirus response efforts of Save the Children and its East Kentucky partners, including donating and personally delivering masks and hand sanitizer to hundreds of essential workers who are helping Eastern Kentucky kids and families.”
