Save the Children this week will be distributing critical supplies and educational materials to Clay County area families amid the COVID-19 crisis. The June 19 distribution event at Clay County Middle School will provide children and their families essential hygiene items – including soap, washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste – shelf-stable food and books to help support continued learning and development throughout the summer months.
Since coronavirus shuttered schools in Kentucky and across the U.S., Save the Children has been distributing learning resources and books to children in more than 200 of America’s most impoverished communities – including kids from nearly 70 schools across Kentucky – and has been partnering with schools in communities to prepare and deliver meals to children who rely on free or reduced price breakfast and lunch. The Clay County distribution event this Friday would not be possible without the help of Senate President Robert Stivers, who continues to provide support to the COVID-19 response efforts of Save the Children and its East Kentucky partners, including donating and hand delivering masks and hand sanitizer to hundreds of essential workers who are helping Eastern Kentucky kids and families.
WHAT: Distribution of essential supplies and learning materials to more than 300 Clay County area families in need during COVID-19 crisis
WHERE: Clay County Middle School, 239 Richmond Rd., Manchester, KY 40962
WHEN: Friday, June 19, 2020
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHO: Alissa Taylor, Save the Children’s State Director for Kentucky Programs
Stephanie Lakes, Save the Children’s Deputy State Director for Kentucky Programs
Save the Children staff and partners
