When Joby barked, Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory listened. Who is Joby? That’s his house dog and his bark stopped a would-be prowler from entering the Gregory home in the wee hours of Monday morning on Bald Knob.
The long-time attorney and former Tiger basketball star said he knows the different barks from his dog.
“He’s got a deer bark, another dog bark, a raccoon bark, but when his bark sounded like it did last night, I knew something wouldn’t right,” said Gregory.
Joby’s bark led Gregory and his wife to get out of bed around 2 a.m. As his wife entered their kitchen, she saw a man wearing a hoodie and shining a light into their window.
His wife screamed and Gregory ran out the door with a gun in his hand. He saw the man running down his driveway and immediately noticed that his farm truck, always stored in his barn, had been backed into his front yard.
“I immediately started yelling for him to stop,” Gregory said. “I didn’t have shoes on, so I ran back in the house and told my wife to call the police while I put on my shoes and went looking for him.”
Gregory said he was furious and wasn’t waiting on help as he went after the prowler.
“I was blind mad as you can imagine,” he said while reflecting on the night’s events. “When I got to the bottom of the hill the sheriff’s department was there.”
Deputy Coty Arnold found David Taylor, 48, of Manchester, fleeing the scene. Taylor attempted to become combative with Arnold, but he was quickly subdued and placed under arrest after a brief struggle.
Through further investigation by the sheriff’s department, it was determined that Taylor had entered Gregory’s barn and stole his truck.
“He then drove the truck to my house and backed it up close to the front of my house,” Gregory said.
Police believe Taylor had intents of robbing the Gregory residence and loading the items into the truck.
He is now lodged in the Clay County Detention Center charged with theft by unlawful taking-auto; resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
Gregory said his wife was shaken by the incident, but luckily little Joby alerted them before the man entered the home.
“It’s a scary thing to have someone to attempt to enter your home and you in it,” Gregory said. “I’m thankful for little Joby as his bark may have saved our lives. I also want to thank the sheriff’s department for their quick response time. They’re doing an excellent job for our community.”
