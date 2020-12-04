A traffic stop led to the arrests of two people by city police k9 officer Ryan Jackson.
The officer conducted the stop of a red Ford truck on U.S. 421 for traffic infractions.
Upon speaking with the driver, David House, 24, of London, the driver said he did not have insurance or paperwork for the vehicle. He also spoke with the passenger, Jordan Lewis, 27, of Salvisa, and he told Jackson he had an outstanding warrant from Mercer County.
Officer Jackson was able to gain consent to search of the vehicle. While searching, he located what appeared to be 12-gauge sawed off shotgun loaded under the passenger seat where Lewis was sitting.
During the search of Lewis person, officer Jackson located three 12-gauge shotgun shells in Lewis’s pockets. After inspecting the firearm. The serial number had been removed. And it was learned that Lewis was a convicted felon.
He also located on House’s person, what is believed to be methamphetamine.
Jordan Lewis was charged with the following- possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, serving bench warrant for court, serving bench warrant for court.
David House was charged with the following- poss. cont. sub- 1st degree - 1st offense (methamphetamine). Rear license plate not illuminated. Failure of owner to maintain required insurance-1st offense. No/expired registration plates/receipt. Possession of a defaced firearm. Failure to produce insurance card.
Both subjects were lodged into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Assisting at the scene were Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Kendric Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.