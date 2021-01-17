Sawyers Henson, Jr., age 77 departed this life on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. He was born on Wednesday, August 11, 1943 to Sawyers Henson, Sr. and Marie (Bowling) Henson. He was a coal miner and worked for KY Mountain Housing.
He leaves to mourn his passing six daughters: Patty Williams (Timothy Gibbs), Becky Henson, Brenda (Rick) Robinson, Vicki (Jody) Clark, Janet (Roy) Williams, and Betty Jo (Wayne) Sandlin; these grandchildren: Marlena (Priscilla) Williams, Tabatha (Larry) Barron, Lori Eversole, Brandon (Regina) Smith, Jessica (Kelly) Bohannon, Kevin (Kendra) Smith, Roy Dwayne Williams, Shannon (Hanna) Henson, Courtney (Andrew) Maxie, Joseph Sandlin, Jayden Sandlin; 1 step-granddaughter: Jn’e Shelton, 1step-grandson: Kyle Robinson; 12 great grandchildren: Harper Maxie, Cameron Williams, Isabella Asher, Winter Smith, Lincoln Smith, Cadence Means, Devin Means, Brayden Smith, Paisley Smith, Hannah Gregory, Allison Gregory, Austin Gregory; 5 step-great grandchildren: Kyliegh, Ripley, Ryker, Rhett, and Ridge. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Janet (Buster) Mathis, Rosie Smith, Golden (Rhonda) Henson, Woodrow (Sadie) Henson, David (Pauline) Henson, Leroy (Ruby) Henson, one brother-in-law: Wilburn Hubbard; and a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Betty Lou Henson; son and daughter-in-law: Leonard and Darlena Henson; son-in-law: Pearl Williams; parents: Sawyers and Marie Henson; and his mother and father-in-law: Jimmy and Haley Smith; these grandchildren: Matthew Williams, Debbie Lynn Williams, Mckenzie Williams; and these sisters: Reda Hubbard, Eva Reid and Beulah Bowling.
Funeral services for Sawyers Henson, Jr. will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 P. M. Rev. Kelly Bohannon, Rev. Mark Bowling and Rev. Don Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Sizemore Cemetery in the Bar Creek Community.
Visitation will be Monday, January 18, 2021 after 6:30 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
