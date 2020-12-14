Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 13, 2020 at approximately 9:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Rose Saylor, 44 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred off of Curry Branch Road when Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched to a complaint of a female subject that had allegedly busted a window out of a neighbor’s car. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time determined that the above mentioned subject was also under the influence.
Rose Saylor, 44 was charged with:
• Menacing
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.