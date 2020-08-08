Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 7, 2020 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Henry Saylor, 45 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint on Curry Branch Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith encountered the subject who was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. The subject admitted using methamphetamine earlier this date. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Tyson Lawson. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Henry Saylor, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
