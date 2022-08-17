The Small Business Administration wants to inform the residents of Clay County what they can do for you if you’ve suffered damage due to recent flooding.
The following is a Question and Answer session with the SBA:
- Why should The Manchester Enterprise readers be interested in receiving a disaster loan? Who qualifies?
Federal disaster assistance is available to anyone who had damage from the recent severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides and resides or has a business in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties in Kentucky.
SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans to help homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profits make repairs and replace property that was damaged by the storms. Small businesses in the aforementioned counties as well as neighboring counties (Bell, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, McCreary, Morgan, and Wolfe in Kentucky; Campbell and Claiborne in Tennessee; Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia) may also apply for economic injury disaster loans to recover from financial losses from the storms, even if the businesses did not sustain physical damage.
- What is the maximum loan amount, and what can it be used for? Can funds be borrowed to help prevent further storm damage, and if so, what methods are approved?
Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to make repairs to their primary residence; Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property (contents inside the home, including automobiles); Businesses may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace buildings, equipment, inventory and supplies. Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses provide working capital to pay for accounts payable, normal fixed expenses, rent, utilities, payroll, and business debt payments as they become due.
An additional 20% may be added to the loan amount and used for mitigation measures to prevent the same type of damages from occurring again, such as raising the home or business building, sump pumps, retaining walls, storm shelters, etc.); be sure to inquire with your loan officer or case manager.
- Why is it important to complete an SBA application as part of the recovery process?
We encourage everyone referred to SBA by FEMA to complete an SBA disaster loan application even if they are unsure, they want or need a disaster loan. Completing a disaster loan application is part of the qualification process for other assistance programs. Those that are a denied a disaster loan are referred to FEMA for any other needs assistance they may be qualified to receive. If approved, an applicant is under no obligation to accept a loan, or they can accept a partial amount.
- Besides the FEMA disaster recovery centers and the business recovery centers in Clay, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties, how and where can someone apply? Is there a deadline?
Residents and businesses may apply at a disaster recovery or business recovery center for one-on-one assistance. They may also apply online at: disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s. Or they may apply by calling 800-659-2955 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET seven days a week and requesting an application be mailed to them. The deadline to apply for a physical loan is September 28,
2022, and for an EIDL, the deadline is May 1, 2023. See the KY 17546 declaration Fact sheet for additional information.
- Any other thoughts/comments/details you would like to add?
Those with storm damage should apply for an SBA loan even if they do not think they will qualify or are not sure a disaster loan is needed. If approved, the applicant has time to make up their mind if a disaster loan is needed. If an application is submitted before the deadline, the disaster loan will be an option should recovery costs be higher than anticipated.
Low-interest disaster loans at terms up to 30 years are more affordable than high-interest credit to replace the contents of a home or businesses
SBA disaster assistance is for uninsured and uninsured losses. People do not have to wait for their insurance check to come in before applying. When the insurance settles, SBA uses the insurance check to pay on the loan balance, and whatever the insurance does not cover is the balance going forward.
Also, if there are survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech impairment or disability, please dial 7-1-1 for our relay services line, or if you speak another language more fluently than English, i.e., Spanish or German, interpreters are available via the Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.
Sharon Gadbois
Public Affairs Specialist
Small Business Administration (SBA)
Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA)
