Recent high school graduates from Clay County may be eligible for up to full scholarships to Kentucky State University.
Known as the 1890 Scholarship Program, because KSU is an 1890 land grant institute, the scholarships lead to bachelor degrees in food and agricultural sciences.
To be eligible, students must intend to pursue a career in the food and agricultural sciences, including in agribusiness, energy and renewable fuels, of financial management.
The students must be accepted to KSU, and will enroll no later than one year after the date of acceptance.
They must have a minimum 2.8 grade point average at the time of the application, and they must complete the Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The deadline is June 15.
Each award is renewable for each year up to four years at KSU. They range from full tuition, room and board to partial scholarships.
More information may be obtained through high school counselors or by contacting KSU Admissions on line.
