More money will be flowing into the pockets of board of education employees following the approval of a two percent raise Monday night by board members.
The raise marks fifth in the last seven years for board employees.
Superintendent William Sexton says the board members have focused on increasing salaries to bring them comparable to surrounding counties.
Salaries have increased eight percent over the last seven years, Sexton said.
“This board takes great effort in analyzing our salary schedule to keep us on par and competitive,” he said.
The board of education has a very healthy budget under the leadership of Superintendent Sexton which enables them to provide salary increases and the many new projects underway and planned for the future.
The board approved a 1% raise in 2015; 2% in 2016; 1% in 2018; 2% in 2020 and now 2% in 2022.
In other news from the meeting:
-The board approved the bid for the new turf field at Tiger Stadium. The project is expected to get underway in the coming weeks to place the new surface on the football field.
-Board members also reviewed alternative plans for the future Technology Center to be built on campus at the high school.
-Superintendent Sexton briefed board members on the progress of Manchester Elementary.
“Things are moving as scheduled and we expect to be complete with everything in August,” he said.
