School closures across the state are being extended until May 1st, per Governor Andy Beshear to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Governor directed all school leaders in a conference call to push the date back to May 1. The original date was set for April 20. Student will be expected to continue to use NTI packets until further notice.
The Governor will provide more information during his 5 p.m. news conference.
