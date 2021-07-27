School starts August 5th

(UPDATE to story 3:39 p.m.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
At this time we do not know how this will impact schools in Clay County and Kentucky. You can find more updates on this website as this is a developing story.
Original story:
Rumors on the delayed start to school are just that, according to Superintendent William Sexton.
The superintendent says school will start as planned on Thursday, August 5th.
Many speculated that a recent surge in COVID cases in the county and construction at Manchester Elementary may delay the start, but that’s not the case.
“We plan to start school on time and as scheduled,” Sexton said. “Construction at Manchester is progressing as scheduled and we will work around that same as we did last year.”
As for COVID cases, that’s a developing situation the school system is keeping a close eye on.
“Our plan is to go back in-person in the classroom,” he said. “We are aware of the rising case numbers and will make adjustments as needed on requirements in the classroom.”
Students will be required to wear a mask on the bus if not vaccinated, he said. So far, this is the only requirement, but that may change in the future depending on the number of COVID cases.
As for masks in the classroom, Governor Andy Beshear sent out a statement Monday recommending masks for all children under 12 and unvaccinated 12 and older.
The Governor says school districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
As for now, the school system is allowing parents to decide if their child is to wear a mask.
But this could change depending upon the increase of cases.
“The only requirement we have right now is for students to wear a mask while on the bus,” Sexton said. “The Governor has made recommendations and we are taking that into consideration. Parents can decide, for now, if their child is to wear a mask while in school.”
