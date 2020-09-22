In a special called meeting Tuesday night the board of education voted to adopt a modified plan for the return of in person school beginning Tuesday, September 29th.
Upon recommendation of school superintendent William Sexton, the board agreed to in-person classes to resume Tuesday through Friday of each week. Each Monday will be a virtual day for all students.
The board also adopted a policy that all students K-12 will be required to wear a mask.
Students will still have the option to utilize virtual learning if they choose.
The district will be releasing an official statement on Wednesday with more details on in person attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.