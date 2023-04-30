A Georgetown, Ky., man, Tyler Brady Lawson, 26, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.
The indictment alleges that on March 9, 2023, Lawson knowingly possessed visual depictions that involved minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, as well as visual representations (e.g., computer-generated images) of the sexual abuse of children. The indictment also alleges that, in February 2022 and again in June 2022, Lawson coerced two minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Darin Allgood, Georgetown Police Department, jointly announced the indictment.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by FBI Louisville and Georgetown Police Department. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Melton.
Lawson appeared in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. For each production charge, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. For each possession charge, he faces up to 20 years in prison. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.