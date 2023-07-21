A Georgetown, Ky., man, Demarkus Nemetz, 24, was sentenced on Monday to 294 months in federal prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and promotional money laundering.
According to his plea agreement, Nemetz admitted to knowingly and voluntarily participating in a conspiracy to launder drug proceeds. After other conspirators distributed controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine, Nemetz would collect the proceeds of the drug sales, count and package the money, and then conduct financial transactions with the proceeds by delivering the packages to couriers for the larger drug trafficking organization. Nemetz admitted that he was responsible for at least $1.5 million but less than $3.5 million in drug proceeds.
During the investigation, DEA agents seized 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 6 firearms and approximately $650,000 in cash drug proceeds.
Eleven defendants were charged in the drug or money laundering conspiracies. Six defendants pled guilty, including Nemetz, who pleaded guilty in November 2022. Three defendants proceeded to trial in April 2023, on conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and promotional money laundering. All three were found guilty by the jury and are pending sentencing. Two others have already been sentenced. Eduardo Hernandez Alfaro, of Lexington, was sentenced to 78 months and Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, also of Lexington, was sentenced to 97 months.
Under federal law, Nemetz must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.
Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Bradbury.
This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.