Scotty Lynn Roberts, age 67 departed this life on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, January 24, 1955 to Estill and Pauline Roberts. Scotty retired from Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown, Kentucky and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Manchester, Kentucky.
Scotty leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Marilyn Hacker Roberts, his beloved son Michael Roberts and his loved 13 year old dog Hunter.
Scotty loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, yard work and grilling out for his family before chronic illness took over his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Pauline and Estill Roberts and his sister: Charla Roberts.
Funeral Services for Scotty Lynn Roberts will be conducted on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Roberts will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 10 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
