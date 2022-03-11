The search begins immediately for the next coach to lead the Lady Tiger program and they’ll have some big shoes to fill.
This will make the fourth coach in the program’s history following Larry Sizemore, Donnie Gray and James “Ivy” Burchell.
Clay County High School Athletic Director Tom Nicholson said the opening has been posted online and an extensive search would be conducted.
“Clay County is the most successful girls’ basketball program in the 13th region,” he said. “We have the most wins, the most district and region titles of any school. This is an elite job, and our goal is to hire the best coach possible to lead our program.”
The athletic director’s comments aren’t all hype. The Lady Tigers have appeared in 25 region title games since girls’ basketball started in 1975. They’ve won 18 championships with Corbin comes in second with six titles.
Sizemore won titles in ’76, ’79, ’81, ’82. Gray won titles from ’88-’94, ’96, ’06. Burchell ’06, ’07, ’09-’12, with the latter being the last time Clay has appeared in the championship game.
No timetable for the new hire has been established, according to Nicholson.
“Obviously we want to move as quickly as possible, but we are going to do our due diligence in this process,” he said. “Our goal is to restore the Lady Tiger program back to the top of the 13th region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.