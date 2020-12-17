The search for two missing Clay County men is continuing.
Family, friends and volunteers have searched for nearly 40 hours for a 69-year-old Hector man.
Robert Estep left his home Tuesday morning on his red Kawasaki four-wheeler to go deer hunting. Family say he did not take a cell phone with him. When he did not return home a search of the area began and has continued.
The areas Estep has known to frequent have been searched to no avail. Sheriff Patrick Robinson says the search would be continuing throughout the day Thursday.
Curry Branch man missing
Joey Mills, 58, of Curry Branch, was last seen at his home on Saturday morning. Family listed Mills as missing on Tuesday night.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two men please call the sheriff's department at 606-598-3471 or 911.
