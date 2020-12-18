The search for a missing Hector man entered day three as friends and volunteers scoured the area for 69-year-old Robert Estep.
Emergency Management Services Director David Watson and Assistant EMS director Brian Jackson, who is also the director for Air Evac, performed a grid search of the area Estep was thought to have been deer hunting when he left home on Tuesday morning.
Jackson utilized the Air Evac helicopter to search Britton Branch, off Ky. 149, and the Elk Mountain Industrial Park. EMS also coordinated an ATV search of the area.
"We sent out groups familiar with the area to search every road in Britton Branch," Jackson said. "Each road searched was then flagged with yellow tape identifying it as searched."
Estep left his home before daylight on Tuesday morning to go deer hunting. Various cameras along Ky. 149 at Hector identified Estep going by their homes around 7 a.m. Cameras further down Ky. 149 were also checked and did not pick up Estep in their area, according to Jackson.
"We spoke with Mr. Estep's family and identified several areas he frequented to hunt," Jackson said. "We then coordinated a ground search of all those areas from Chadwell Hollow to the Long Fork area of Hector."
Volunteers led groups into those areas and searched each road within Britton Branch and Long Fork.
"All side roads, gas well roads and any other trail has been searched and verified," Jackson said.
Estep, who was wearing hunter orange, was on a red Kawasaki four-wheeler. No sign of the ATV or Estep's belongings has been found so far.
The air grid search also turned up no sign of Estep or his ATV.
Estep's children and family, along with friends, have searched non-stop since Tuesday afternoon.
They want everyone to know how much they appreciate all those who have searched for their father, volunteered their time, brought food and most importantly, prayed for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.