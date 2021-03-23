Emergency Management Services assistant director Brian Jackson says two searches were conducted Tuesday in the Big Creek/Oneida areas of Clay County in reference to missing persons cases.
The county’s search and rescue team, along with Clay County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Kelsey, detectives with the Kentucky State Police and two cadaver dogs searched two locations. The Kentucky State Police also used their helicopter to help search the areas.
One location was off the Hal Rogers Parkway two miles from the Big Creek exit with the other on Ky. 66.
Authorities are not saying which missing persons they were looking for only that they were responding to viable information from sources. It is unknown if any evidence was found at presstime Tuesday evening.
