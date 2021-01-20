Information regarding Friday’s girl/boy doubleheader versus North Laurel at Bobby Keith Gymnasium:
—Capacity for Friday’s game will be 325 people. This is 15 percent capacity of Keith Gymnasium. The game will be televised on PRTC.
—140 seats will be available in the chairback section. The remaining seats will be available in the upper deck bleacher sections. Seats not available in the chairback section will be covered and not permitted for use.
—All tickets will be pre-sold. Players for both teams and cheerleaders for CCHS will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. There will be no general admission ticket sales.
—No money will be collected at the door. There will be no tickets for sale at the door.
—Fans must wear their masks the entire time while in the gymnasium.
—Please do not gather in crowds between games or at the end of the night. If you need to wait, please wait in your seat or in your vehicle.
CCHS apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your cooperation. Thank you.
