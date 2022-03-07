The regular season completed, we’re headed to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, starting Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The tourney runs through Sunday’s championship game.
With a 15-3 conference record, regular-season champ Auburn is the No. 1 seed. Tennessee and Kentucky tied for second at 14-4. The two teams split their two games this season, but Tennessee gets the tie-breaker nod thanks to the Vols’ victory over Auburn. UK lost to the Tigers. Arkansas is the No. 4 seed.
Here’s the tournament schedule, complete with tip-off times and television coverage. Note: The second game in each session will start 25 minutes after the completion of the first.
