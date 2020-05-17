A second COVID-19 case has been reported in Clay County, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The individual is an adult female and currently hospitalized, according to the CVDHD.
Two new cases of COVID-19 are also reported today for Jackson County; a 54-year-old female and a 36-year-old female.
Nurses from Clay County Health Department and Jackson County Health Department are carrying out contact investigation to identify those who may be at risk of exposure from these cases.
If an individual who tests positive has few close contacts, health department nurses will reach out to them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk. Right now, it is important to continue to be careful with social distancing, masking when appropriate, and using good handwashing.
The following is breakdown of the Jackson County cases:
Jackson County
Total cases: 61
Total deaths: 12
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 31
Current active cases: 18
Jackson Manor: 53 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 16 active cases
1 currently hospitalized, 12 deaths, 12 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 8 total cases, 6 recovered, 2 active
