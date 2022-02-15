The second skull found last year following a flood in the Red Bird area of Clay County has been identified, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell.
Rapid DNA testing has confirmed the skull is Makayla Collett, 21, last seen in the Middle Fork area of Red Bird. Becknell says he received the confirmation Tuesday afternoon.
The coroner says they are hoping to have confirmation on the identity of the first skull found in March of last year in the coming weeks.
Two skulls were found following severe flooding in early March of last year. Both were sent for identification.
Since 2016, six people in Clay County and in the Red Bird area have been reported missing and never found.
On March 27, 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was reported missing and last seen on Easter at her home.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida. Like Smith, he too was never heard from again.
The Enterprise also confirms on February 3, 2018, Steven Best, 38, of Beattyville, was reported missing and was last seen in the Red Bird community of Clay County. He too has never been found.
Two years later on October 22, 2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Two days later, 21-year-old Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Middle Fork area of Leslie County on Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
On March 6th, two people hunting for mushrooms found a skull located at a bridge on Ky. 66 at the Clay/Leslie line. That occurred after a flood and following a second flood only days later another skull was found on the riverbank at Gilbert’s Creek, just a few miles below the first skull’s location.
