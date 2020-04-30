As of 3:00 PM today, CVDHD reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson, Clay, or Rockcastle County.  Additionally, we are happy to report that 4 residents of Jackson Manor have now tested negative for COVID-19 and appear to be recovered.  

 

Jackson County

Total cases:  58 

Total deaths: 7 

Total currently hospitalized: 2

Total recovered:  17

Jackson Manor:  52 total cases 

Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 3 currently hospitalized, 7 deaths, 4 recovered

Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered 

Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 3 recovered 

 

Rockcastle County

Total Cases                   13

Total Recovered           11

 

Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.   

 

Testing is increasing significantly in our counties as hospitals and other providers are expanding drive-through or drive-up services.  Contact your healthcare provider or your local health department for info about testing.

 

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website:  www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call  Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242.  For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronaviruswww.kycovid-19.ky.govwww.cvdhealthdept.com.  You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.   

