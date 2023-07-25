Seldon Hensley, age 73, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Billie Jo Moore Hensley; his mother, Marion Lucille Rogers Hensley; two children, Gladys Autry & husband John of Athens, Ga, Bill Hensley & wife Ashley of London, KY; five siblings, Arlene Reed & husband Barkley of Somerset, KY, Carlyn Scott & husband Gene of Oneida, KY, Brian Hensley & wife Carolyn of London, KY, Joan Lavin & husband Vance of Bowling Green, KY, Sue Strunk & husband Bob of London, KY; four grandchildren, Chelsea Mays, Emily Brown, Trey Hensley, Reed Hensley; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tensley Hensley; and by his brother, Bobby Joe Hensley.
Seldon was retired having been self-employed as an auto body technician. He was a member of Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, going to car shows and races. When he was younger, he loved to race himself. Seldon was a family man who was devoted to his wife Billie Jo during their 53 years of marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren whom he was very proud of. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Seldon Hensley will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Jim Lewis and Craig Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Landrum Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
