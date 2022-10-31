Selena Shepherd, age 49, of Lockards Creek, departed this life on Friday, October 28, 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Selena was born Wednesday, December 13, 1972, to the union of the late Denver “Joe” and Elizabeth “Omie” Henson. She was a member of Lockards Creek and Beech Creek Holiness Churches.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Roger Shepherd, the following children: Justin Shepherd and wife Emily, Tabitha Shepherd and fiancé Austin and Megan Combs and husband Tristan. The following grandchildren: Mylee Jo and Raegan Shepherd, Adalynn and Karson Collett, Carlee-Jane and Cambree Combs; and the following brothers and sisters: Wilma Henson, Elmer Gibson, Vada Wagers (Lonnie), Sharon Smith, Larry Henson, Donald Henson (Robbie Gail), Jerry Henson (Michelle) and Melinda Gail Mills (Frankie), Amber Henson all of Manchester and Joseph Henson of North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Denver “Joe” and Elizabeth “Omie” Henson, one daughter: Jessica Renee Shepherd; two brothers-in-law: Herman Henson and Darrell C. Smith, and a special friend: Mary Jane Stewart.
Funeral Services for Selena Shepherd will be conducted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dudley Lynch, Rev. Andrew Fultz, Rev. Shane McQueen, Rev. Rick Holt, Danny Stewart, Rev.Jonathan Marcum and Matthew Roberts will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Henson Cemetery in the Lockards Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
