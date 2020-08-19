AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) was visited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other government officials during a media event Tuesday, August 18, 2020 on the hospital’s campus. The program opened with a word of prayer given by AHM’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Self and a presentation of recognition and appreciation for some of the Healthcare Heroes of AHM for their continued hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthcare Heroes recognized were Anita Cornett, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Rajiv Naval, MD, Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease; Kandi Bowling, Phlebotomist; Bessie Owens, Environmental Services; Latasha Williams, RN, Infection Prevention; and Roxana Abner, RN, Emergency Department.
Self then announced an investment from AdventHealth into AHM to help us expand our ability to provide access to excellent healthcare to the people of Clay and surrounding counties. AdventHealth will be investing in a new expansion project of our Primary Care Clinic. Self stated that more details about this exciting new expansion will be available in the coming months.
USDA Rural Development State Director for Kentucky, Hilda Legg, announced that AdventHealth Manchester is being awarded $400,000 for equipment upgrades to its new Surgery Expansion Project that is currently under construction. Legg stated, “Quality healthcare is a challenge in rural America, but having great partners like AdventHealth goes a long way to overcoming that challenge.” Legg presented the award to AHM’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Self, during today’s event.
Senator Robert Stivers introduced Senator McConnell expressing the importance and blessing of having such an experienced public servant and fellow Kentuckian in the senate to represent and fight for the important needs and issues the people of the Bluegrass face.
Senator McConnell spoke about the billions of dollars of funding the state Kentucky received from the federal government and the over $5.7 Million Dollars awarded to AdventHealth Manchester from CARES and Rural Funding to assist with challenges COVID-19 has placed on our state and our healthcare industry. McConnell discussed his recommendations for further funding and liability protection for healthcare workers, educators, and small business owners. Beyond these recommendations, McConnell emphasized the importance of investing in our children and small businesses, and creating a revised plan for unemployment. Senator McConnell closed by emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed. He shared the great progress in our efforts towards developing and distributing a vaccine.
