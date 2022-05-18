Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) has been awarded a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce MVP award for two pieces of legislation he spearheaded in the Senate: one on child care and the other on tax reform. Both are measures that strengthen businesses across the commonwealth and make Kentucky more competitive for attracting new investments.
“The substantial workforce challenges we have experienced these last few years require a different kind of relief and a more innovative approach to the changing demands of our businesses and their employees,” Stivers said.
Stivers testified in support of House Bill 499, the Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership, sponsored by State Representative Samara Heavrin (R-Leitchfield), in the Senate committee hearing and on the Senate floor.
“Let’s let businesses do what they do best and that’s innovate,” Stivers said. “Allow businesses to solve workforce challenges like managing shift workers and a year-round solution that’s not limited to the school year.”
Stivers also advocated for legislation to make Kentucky’s tax code more competitive. Sponsored by State Representative Jason Petrie (R-Elkton), House Bill 8 will gradually reduce and eventually eliminate state taxes on personal income over several years while simultaneously expanding and diversifying our state’s overall tax base. Additional reductions in the income tax rate of 0.5 percent will take effect once state revenue exceeds certain thresholds beginning in 2023.
“Partnering with the House on both pieces of legislation was a real privilege,” Stivers said. “It was a phenomenal session, and these two significant pieces of legislation will help working families manage their lives better and put more money in their pockets. Independently, each piece helped a little bit, but the two of them together is a winning formula.”
Stivers was first elected in 1997 and has been the Senate President since 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.