Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers will join Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock to announce a substantial federal grant that will allow VOA to dramatically expand services in Southeastern Kentucky.
On Tuesday, August 18, the leaders will share details of the grant to VOA, one of only three providers in the nation to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for treatment and recovery services directed toward pregnant and parenting women in Southeastern Kentucky. The grant is for $2.6 million during a five-year period.
VOA received this grant with the support of leaders including U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers. VOA will use the funds in partnership with the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute to help serve an estimated 1,250 individuals and families as they work to expand their reach in Southeastern Kentucky. At the press conference, the leaders will share details of VOA’s work, partnership with UK and the proposed impact on the region.
“Volunteers of America Mid-States is honored and humbled to be one of three recipients nationally of this much-needed grant funding,” said Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States. “VOA looks forward to expanding our work and commitment to Southeastern Kentucky.”
