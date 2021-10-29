(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Only one more game left in the regular season before the playoffs begin, and Clay County is set to matchup with Garrard County on senior night to close out the 2021 campaign. Clay County is coming off a win over Magoffin, while Garrard County is fresh off a one-point victory over Rockcastle County.
Garrard County (4-6) travels to Manchester boasting a dual threat QB in Montavin Quisenberry. The Tigers will look to shut him down, as Coach Mike Sizemore feels Garrard provides a great challenge for Clay County. “Garrard is a very tough team with an exceptional kid playing quarterback,” said Sizemore. “They will be a difficult challenge for our guys this week and we are going to have to play physical on both sides of the ball to give ourselves the best chance at success. We have to have a great team effort in all phases of the game. We also need to be efficient and play mistake free as much as possible throughout the game against a tough opponent.”
While Clay will be in a war with Garrard County, emotion must be put to the side for the senior class as it’s their last home game at Tiger Stadium. “Our seniors have been exceptional student-athletes over the last several years at CCHS,” said Coach Sizemore. “They have continued to push the trajectory of our football program upward and that would not have been possible without their dedication and hard work. They are set to graduate as the winningest class of football seniors to come out of CCHS in around a decade or more, even while playing through a shortened season due to COVID-19.”
The shape this class has left the program in could help build things for years to come. “We always talk to our kids, and our seniors especially, about leaving the program in better shape for kids coming in behind them and these guys along with the last few classes have done an excellent job in continuing on building a special football program here,” added Sizemore. “We can’t thank them enough for their efforts and dedication to our team and we hope their experience playing football at CCHS has been every bit as good as the experience of coaching such an excellent group of Tigers.”
Kickoff is at 7:30PM, Friday night, at Tiger Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.