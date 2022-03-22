Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 20, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Todd Sester, 39 of Beech Creek Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 11 at a business when Deputy Smith witnessed the subject in the parking lot then attempted to run and hide inside the business. Deputies located the above mentioned subject and through confirmation with Clay County 911 it showed the subject had 2 active warrants for his arrest. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Todd Sester, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
