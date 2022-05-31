The Woman’s Club of Manchester is proud to announce the winner of their 2022 scholarship – Sydney Grayson Sester!
During her high school career, Sydney was involved with a variety of community projects and participated as a member of the tennis and cheerleading teams. She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University where she will pursue degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology. Sydney is the daughter of Richard and Elisha Sester.
For more than thirty years the Woman’s Club of Manchester has supported the next generation of leaders by rewarding their involvement in community service through scholarships.
We celebrate Sydney Sester and all the 2022 graduates. Congratulations!
