Seven people have been indicted by the Clay Grand Jury.
-James R. Hacker, 64, and Jonathon Hacker, 38, of Ulyssess Creek, have been indicted in the theft of a utility truck. Both men are accused of receiving the truck, knowing it had been stolen and attempting to obscure its serial number.
-Timothy Rodriguez, no age listed, is charged with criminal mischief 1st; theft by unlawful taking over $10,000; and criminal trespassing 1st. The indictment is over a November 1, 2022 incident where he damaged and took property belonging to Charlie House.
-Justice Jackson, 60, has been indicted for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 4thoffense; operating a vehicle on susp. or revoked license; open alcohol container in vehicle; and failure to wear seat belts.
-Jonathon W. Smith, 24, is now facing indictment charges of criminal mischief 1st; persistent felony offender 2nd; theft by unlawful taking over $1,000; possession of a controlled substance 1st; and wanton endangerment 1st. He allegedly defaced and destroyed property belonging to Pam Smith Stanley on October 18th.
-Robert C. Young, 43, indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st.
-Robbie Eversole, 41, is indicted for resisting arrest and assault 4th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.