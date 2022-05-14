The Clay Grand Jury returned indictments against seven individuals on various theft and traffic charges.
-Shannon Adams, 42, and Dennis Burkhart, 46, face charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, fleeing or evading police 1st and criminal trespass 2nd. The two allegedly took items belonging to Jerry Abner on March 8th, including a 1994 Birago Yamaha motorcycle then later attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop.
-Sarah Harris, 28, was indicted for burglary 2nd and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 stemming from an incident at the residence of Michael Nolan.
-Christopher Henson, 50, and Dylan Collins, 38, were indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree. The two allegedly stole multiple items on January 24th belonging to Fred Jackson with a minor under the age of 18.
-Eddie Jackson, 59, and Glyndon Woods, 31, were indicted on theft related charges. Jackson was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 when he took control of various items including a 1998 Chevrolet truck. Woods was charged with criminal complicity to receive stolen property over $1,000. Jackson faces an additional charge of persistent felony offender.
