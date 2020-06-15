Clay County has seen a significant jump in COVID-19 cases since Friday.
According to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, there are seven new confirmed cases and one additional probable case, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to nineteen.
The probable case is an individual who has developed symptoms and who has been linked to a prior positive case. Of the confirmed cases, several are associated with Solid Rock Church in Burning Springs. Many individuals who attend the church have been contacted, but the health department encourages anyone who attended services at Solid Rock Church between May 28th and June 3rd to call the Clay County Health Department if they have not already been contacted.
We will have more information about these cases in Wednesday's edition.
