Triple Threat

 Clay County High School is pleased to announce that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has named seven student athletes as Triple Threat Award winners.  In order to qualify, student-athletes must participate in a sport during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.  The award was created in May of 2018 by the KHSAA to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture.   

            For this school year, the following students played on high school rosters and earned the Triple Threat award:  Brandin Crawford (golf, basketball, and baseball); Zander Hensley (football, archery, and track and field); Luke Nicholson (golf, basketball, and bass fishing); Daisy Samples (cross country, basketball, and softball); Tate Rice (football, basketball, and baseball); Tyson Wagers (football, basketball, and baseball); and Brady Wolfe (football, basketball, and track and field).  Clay County Athletic Director Tom Nicholson said, “I am ecstatic that seven student-athletes has been named by the KHSAA as recipients of the Triple Threat award.  To play three sports in high school is a daunting task no matter which three sports a kid plays.  I am hopeful that next year and in future years that number will grow.  I am also proud to say that all of our coaches at CCHS encourage our student-athletes to play multiple sports.” 

            Nicholson also added that several middle school students played three sports for the Clay County Middle School.  These students were:  Aidan Lovett (cross country, basketball, and baseball); Talan Marcum (golf, basketball, baseball, and bass fishing); Jay Nicholson (golf, basketball, baseball, and bass fishing); and Aiden Wagers (football, basketball, and baseball).  “Although KHSAA does not recognize middle school accomplishments, I wanted to take the time to recognize these student-athletes.  All these student-athletes at both CCHS and CCMS played multiple sports, competed and won at high levels, and represented our schools and community in a manner that would make everyone proud.”

