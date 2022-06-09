Clay County High School is pleased to announce that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has named seven student athletes as Triple Threat Award winners. In order to qualify, student-athletes must participate in a sport during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. The award was created in May of 2018 by the KHSAA to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture.
For this school year, the following students played on high school rosters and earned the Triple Threat award: Brandin Crawford (golf, basketball, and baseball); Zander Hensley (football, archery, and track and field); Luke Nicholson (golf, basketball, and bass fishing); Daisy Samples (cross country, basketball, and softball); Tate Rice (football, basketball, and baseball); Tyson Wagers (football, basketball, and baseball); and Brady Wolfe (football, basketball, and track and field). Clay County Athletic Director Tom Nicholson said, “I am ecstatic that seven student-athletes has been named by the KHSAA as recipients of the Triple Threat award. To play three sports in high school is a daunting task no matter which three sports a kid plays. I am hopeful that next year and in future years that number will grow. I am also proud to say that all of our coaches at CCHS encourage our student-athletes to play multiple sports.”
Nicholson also added that several middle school students played three sports for the Clay County Middle School. These students were: Aidan Lovett (cross country, basketball, and baseball); Talan Marcum (golf, basketball, baseball, and bass fishing); Jay Nicholson (golf, basketball, baseball, and bass fishing); and Aiden Wagers (football, basketball, and baseball). “Although KHSAA does not recognize middle school accomplishments, I wanted to take the time to recognize these student-athletes. All these student-athletes at both CCHS and CCMS played multiple sports, competed and won at high levels, and represented our schools and community in a manner that would make everyone proud.”
