From the Cumberland Valley District Health Department--We are saddened to report the death today of a 94 year old male resident of Jackson Manor. The nurses and staff at Cumberland Valley District Health Department extend their deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones during this outbreak.
AS of 3:00 PM today, CVDHD reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson, Clay, or Rockcastle County.
Jackson County
Total cases: 58
Total deaths: 7
Total currently hospitalized: 3
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 52 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 3 currently hospitalized, 7 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 1 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 13
Total Recovered 11
Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases. Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.