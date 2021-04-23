The Clay grand jury returned indictments involving deviant sexual acts and assaults.
-Cecil Jones, 61, of Manchester, was indicted on four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree and four counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He is accused of masturbating in front of person(s) 16 years of age and less, touching their genitals and touching the breasts, according to the indictment.
He is also accused of using electronic means to ask for nude photos and sexual favors for money.
-Harley White Roark, 19, of Manchester, was indicted for sodomy 1st degree when he forced a male less than 16 years of age to sexual intercourse.
-Donald Richardson, 52, of Manchester, faces indictment charges of assault 3rd (police officer), fleeing or evading police 1st and resisting arrest. On Ocotber 23, 2020, allegedly kicked a state trooper causing physical injury.
-Trenton Mahaney-Pitcher, 21, was indicted for assault 1st when he allegedly shot Trenton Wilson on November 2, 2020.
-Phillip Jamie Smith, 49, is charged with assault 1st, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender. On January 25, 2021, Smith allegedly shot Ronald Lunsford and attempted to hide the weapon afterwards.
-Christopher Stewart, 40, is accused of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender second degree. Stewart allegedly stole a Nintendo Switch and a .38 caliber pistol belonging to Gary Koza valued at $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.