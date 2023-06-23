“I’ve served with five different superintendents; William Sexton is the best one I’ve ever worked with.”
Those were the words of Leewood Cornett, one of the oldest serving board of education members in the state following the evaluation process of Superintendent Sexton during Monday night’s board meeting.
The superintendent received an exemplary review for the job he has performed.
“I’ve worked with several very good superintendents,” Cornett said. “But I have to say Mr. Sexton is doing the best job I’ve ever seen.”
Strong words from a man with 40 years of experience as a board member.
Sexton was humbled by the kind words of Cornett and several board members with his review.
“I’m only as good as the board that supports me,” Sexton said. “You couldn’t ask for a better board to serve our students, staff and the people of Clay County. These five individuals always put the needs of students and staff first in every decision they make.”
The district is currently undergoing over $40 million in renovation and construction projects. Board members credit the job performed by Sexton for enabling these projects to come to life.
Board member Robin Combs says Sexton’s service goes well beyond just the job he does.
“He truly cares about the welfare of our students and staff,” she said. “During the recent floods in the Oneida area, Mr. Sexton and his staff was there helping to distribute water, food, clothes and anything else our children and staff needed. He does so many things beyond just the regular duties of a school superintendent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.