The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Gary D. Gross, 45, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Gross was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect possessing sexually explicit images online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Davis Fork Road, Vancleve, on November 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Gross is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison. Gross was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
