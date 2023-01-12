(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the September 18th, 1952 issue of The Manchester Enterprise.)
Perhaps his name won’t mean too much to a majority of people because Albert has worked hard all of his 24 years and hasn’t had the opportunity to mix and mingle, thereby becoming as well-known as some others.
But every man, woman and child in Clay County should get to know Albert, whose home is near Pigeon Roost. He has suffered months of indescribable pain and torture. He has seen sights that would make the average man shudder. He has undergone long hours of confinement in hospitals.
He has done all this as a representative of Clay County serving with the U.S. Army in Korea. Logic would say that he has done all this to keep other Clay youths from having to do the same.
Albert enlisted in the Army in December of 1950 and about 21 short weeks later he was indoctrinated to some of the bloodiest conflict of the Korean War as an infantryman with the 7th Infantry Division.
His luck held good until September 2, 1951 at which time his company was dug in on the side of a hill near Chuyrea, Korea. Soon after daylight the Reds, hundreds of them, came forth with a “Banzi” attack meant to take the hill regardless of the loss of their own lives.
Albert’s company was forced to move back but Albert’s position in a foxhole made it impossible for him to leave. He took over a .30 calibre machine gun, which had belonged to a dead buddy, and began spraying the Reds.
For approximately 30 minutes, he alone, held off the Red charge and allowed his company to retreat comparative safety. He said that he killed at least 75 men during the time as they rushed across open ground.
Finally, however, the numbers proved too great and Albert said that he saw a Chinese, armed with a burp gun, bearing down on him and he was unable to move the machine gun in time. He was wounded in the left shoulder and lower left leg.
About 25 minutes later he was rescued by another UN company, which undoubtedly saved him from being killed or taken prisoner and transported to Manchuria.
Albert was awarded the Silver Star medal for his deed of gallantry in action.
He was evacuated to a hospital in Japan where he was confined a month, before being returned to the Korean battle front at the West Central sector.
As a squad leader on February 16, 1952, Albert and nine other men were on patrol and going down a draw when they were pin-pointed by a Red mortar team. Two of the patrol were killed and Albert was badly wounded by fragments from an exploding mortar round.
He was hit in the left chest, left arm, lower left leg, neck and both thighs. After being in a hospital in Japan for a short while he was brought back to the United States to Fort Campbell on March 19, 1952.
Since that time, Albert has undergone 15 operations meant to restore him to normal as much as possible. At present, he has only a small part of a bone in his left leg and is using crutches.
But, Albert said, after one more operation I may be able to forget the crutches. “There’s one thing I want the people to know,” he added. “The nurses at Ft. Campbell are sure doing a good job.”
He expects to be discharged on December 10 of this year.
Pride might be one word for it. But “gratitude” in the sense of what this boy has done and sacrified for other Clay Countians could be a better description of how each and every one of us should feel towards Albert Rich, 24, son of Joe Rich, of Pigeon Roost, Ky.
