Shafter Jackson, 76, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, July 23, at his home.
Shafter is survived by his two sons: Scotty Lynn Jackson of Elkhart, IN, and Benjamin Thomas Jackson of Mount Veron, KY, and his wife, Melanie Azizpour Jackson of Manchester, KY. Also, by his brothers and sisters: Fred Jackson, Carl Jackson, Pauline Henson, all of Manchester, KY, and Madaline Pickett of Greensburg, IN. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Shafter is preceded in death by his first wife, Ollie Lunsford Jackson, his parents, Boyd and Nellie (Smith) Jackson, and by the following brothers and sisters: Stanley Jackson, Evelyn Johnson, Hines Jackson, Princess Campbell, and Ledford Jackson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 27th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Milford Cemetery in Greensburg, IN, on Tuesday, July 28th.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28th, at Milford Cemetery in Greensburg, IN.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
