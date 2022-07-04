Shane Lee Wagers, age 43 of Big Creek, KY was born in Beverly, KY on July 6, 1978 to Elzie and Barbara Collett Wagers, and departed this life on May 28, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed doing odd jobs, watching TV, Cooking, digging ginseng, helping people, and time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents: Thomas and Nora Wagers; and 3 uncles: Wilford Wagers, Wilburn Wagers, and Raleigh Wagers.
Shane is survived by his parents: Elzie and Barbara Wagers of Big Creek; a brother: George Lee Wagers of Big Creek; a sister: Maggie England and husband David of Manchester; Special nephew: Blake Carr of Big Creek; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
The Funeral Service for Mr. Shane Wagers was conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with Rev. Tracy Mitchell officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
