Shannon Jones was born July 3, 1971 in Manchester, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Lucille Jackson Jones who survives of Manchester, Kentucky. She is survived by her four children, Kate Gross (Desmond Roberts), Zachary Woods (Chelsey), Andrew Gross, Joseph Gross all of London, Kentucky; her sister, Michelle Jones of London, Kentucky; her grandson, Warren Woods; four nieces and nephews, Matthew Davidson, Brittany Cox, Megan Hobbs, Jack Hobbs; great niece and nephew, Eliza Cox and Blair Cox; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sam Gross.
She worked as a X-Ray Technician.
Shannon Jones departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 being 51 years, 3 months, and 23 days of age.
Funeral services for Shannon Jones will be conducted Friday at 11:00 am in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Howard Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family of Shannon Jones will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Thursday beginning at 6:00 pm.
