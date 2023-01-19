Sharon Bowling, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at her home.
Sharon was born in Manchester, KY on July 31, 1960, a daughter of the late Kelly Mills, Jr. and Dora Smith.
She is survived by her brother and sisters: Darryl Mills and wife Melody Kay of Bray Creek, Patricia Taylor and husband Maurice of London, and Delinda Mills and husband Lentus of Manchester; and by her dog, Maggie, who she loved very much.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.